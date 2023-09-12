Rebranding Campus Activities Board from Late Night Marquette

As the start of the new school year begins, students may be looking for an outlet to meet new people, as well as participate in campus activities.

What was previously known as Late Night Marquette is now called Campus Activities Board. Initially targeted toward first-year students, CAB is in charge of programming community building events across campus. While Marquette is located in a city full of endless activities, CAB has brought a fresh list of things to do within campus.

“Our goal as Campus Activities Board is to provide a fun campus for our students,” Miranda Herbele, a junior in the College of Communication and chair of CAB, said.

Late Night MU was previously only offered on Thursdays and weekends, but after rebranding, there will be events occurring throughout the week.

Herbele said CAB has one main goal in mind: creating events geared towards helping first-years make new friends through activities such as Homecoming, bingo nights and ice cream socials.

After reviewers from additional colleges came in from Notre Dame, Penn State and Xavier University, it was concluded that the Marquette Late Night model did not align with other university programs.

This sparked the rebrand to offer a lot more flexibility for Marquette’s community.

“Most universities have gotten rid of their Late Night program in favor of the Campus Activities Board, so we are adopting that same model now. We are not held to weakened hours so we can do a lot more with it,” Adam Frederick, coordinator of CAB, said.

“There will be a mechanical bull there, tons of food good times for the kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month,” Frederick said.

Students can look forward to CAB’s busiest events, the Homecoming carnival.

“We are having the Homecoming carnival on the 30th. Homecoming and family weekend have been combined this year just to share resources,” Frederick said.

Herbele said the planning that goes into each event is typically done at least six weeks in advance. In addition to planning each event, CAB continues to promote its new Instagram username through posters in the Alumni Memorial Union.

“Instagram is definitely our big social media platform that we promote on, at the start of the year its aways getting the incoming class to follow the instagram so at spark we were tabling telling people to follow us on instagram,” said Frederick.

Although the name has changed, old traditions continue to stay. Trivia night was one of Late Night’s traditions, but CAB will continue to host them regularly. Trivia night usually has unique, fun themes sometimes relating to trending artists and movies.

“I very much enjoyed the trivia, I went to the Taylor Swift trivia, and I really like how it’s still continuing and how they get creative with the type of trivia they do, even with specific themes sometimes. I’m overall just excited that it’s continuing,” Ryan Sohn, sophomore in the college of business, said.

Students who enjoyed last years trivia nights can return for another year of fun.

“I’d say most of our events will occur within the AMU, every Thursday we either have bingo or trivia over in the Annex. That is consistent, that has stayed since Late Night. That will continue to stay.” Frederick said. Most events take place in the evening, between the hours of 7 and 8 p.m.

Students also have a chance to win prizes such as Shaka Smart merch, Marquette gear, fans, Air Tags and other signed objects. In addition to that CAB will be giving away a pair of tickets for The Jonas Brothers and The 1975.

Herbele said as CAB continues to rebrand and make themselves well-known across campus, they also want all students to come, not just first-years.

“Late Night provided a huge platform to meet people, I just want to provide that feeling of fulfillment and belonging on campus, because that’s how Late Night made me feel, that’s how I want CAB to be for other people,” Herbele said.

This story was written by Mimi Sinotte. She can be reached at [email protected].