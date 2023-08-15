JOURNAL: Letter from the editor

What is a better representation of resilience than a flower? Which can be stepped on, picked out of the ground, watered down and still continue to grace the world with its beauty. “Flowers grow back after they are stepped on, so will I.” This quote I stumbled upon one lonely day in my bedroom on Pinterest was largely the inspiration I had for creating this summer ‘zine. When I was at the lowest point in my life, the thought of this saved me. The thought that I – like a flower – can grow up and out of unfavorable circumstances was like gospel. In creating the concept for this project, I had one word in mind: resilience. There is no better marker of the beauty of the human spirit than our ability to be resilient. I hope that readers will see “Where Flowers May Grow” as a beacon of light, hope and inspiration. I hope that the writers, photographers and artists included in this project know that they are so loved and valued by me for their vulnerability. I hope that everyone knows they are capable of wonderful things no matter their environment. This project is for everyone who has ever had to grow back after being stepped on.