The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

JOURNAL: Letter from the editor

Grace Cady, Managing Editor of the Marquette Journal
August 15, 2023

What is a better representation of resilience than a flower? Which can be stepped on, picked out of the ground, watered down and still continue to grace the world with its beauty. “Flowers grow back after they are stepped on, so will I.” This quote I stumbled upon one lonely day in my bedroom on Pinterest was largely the inspiration I had for creating this summer ‘zine. When I was at the lowest point in my life, the thought of this saved me. The thought that I – like a flower – can grow up and out of unfavorable circumstances was like gospel. In creating the concept for this project, I had one word in mind: resilience. There is no better marker of the beauty of the human spirit than our ability to be resilient. I hope that readers will see “Where Flowers May Grow” as a beacon of light, hope and inspiration. I hope that the writers, photographers and artists included in this project know that they are so loved and valued by me for their vulnerability. I hope that everyone knows they are capable of wonderful things no matter their environment. This project is for everyone who has ever had to grow back after being stepped on.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Journal
JOURNAL: Radical resilience
Photo via George Kane
JOURNAL: Still I rise
JOURNAL: Turning point
Photo via Hope Moses (hope.moses@marquette.edu)
JOURNAL: Every rose has its thorn
JOURNAL: Deep in my roots
Photo via Sophie Goldstein (sophie.goldstein@marquette.edu)
JOURNAL: Where there's smoke
About the Contributor
Grace Cady, Executive Opinions Editor
Grace is the Executive Opinions Editor for Fall 2022 the Wire. She is a junior from Delafield, WI studying journalism and minoring in political science. In her free time, Grace enjoys reading, writing, shopping, and hiking. This year Grace is looking forward to inspiring journalists to keep creating. 

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *