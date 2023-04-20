The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

JOURNAL: Moments of Silence

Krisha Patel, Opinions Columnist|April 20, 2023

JOURNAL%3A+Moments+of+Silence

Photo by Keifer Russell

Words have so much power in them. They can build someone up, or break them down. Silence carries the same capacity. In some ways, silence has ten times the power of words and can leave a lasting impact or make the outcome worse. Whatever the outcome, silence or words would have the possibility to change that. 

Words are used to express strong emotions and feelings and represent power and force. When they come together with other people’s words, they form an everlasting and even sometimes historical impact.

A major example is the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, which showed that the power of words truly mattered. The protests started after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. He was killed by police in Minneapolis after being accused of a crime that he did not commit. This sparked nationwide protests with over 26 million people participating.

Eventually, the cop who killed Floyd was pardoned from his job and then he was arrested for first-degree murder. Despite these protests not being able to bring Floyd back, they made a difference in the future of police brutality and racism and it isn’t over yet. 

Sometimes, a big protest isn’t even needed. Silence can take the form of small actions that speak volumes. The act of silence can speak louder than words itself. 

A prominent example is when Rosa Parks refused to get up from the front of the bus for a white person. Her small action led to a massive change. She got arrested upon exiting the bus, but her action led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott until the rule was lifted. 

In this case, there was no massive protest or march around the city to make a change. The silence in the action spoke volumes. The boycott showed that despite people being wronged, they will not stop fighting for their rights. Silence means to focus on the actions and those actions showed how there didn’t need to be a massive protest to make a change.

In some cases, like sticking up for someone who was falsely accused, it does make sense to advocate for them and use our voices. To show support, we have to stand our ground and hold people up when they feel like they’re being attacked. 

During the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese had their own silent protest. They were forced to follow the rules of a zero COVID-19 strategy in which they experienced workplace shutdowns, being tracked through their phones and mandatory daily testing. While these were to prevent COVID-19 cases from arising, this was a violation of freedom for the Chinese. Additionally, it has pushed many into joblessness and poverty.

It is very common for schools in the United States to hold a moment of silence before the pledge of allegiance. The purpose of this is to respect everyone’s beliefs and give them a moment to reflect however they do. It’s a form of self encouragement and strength.

In turn, they had white paper protests. These protests could either be a regular protest or even a silent protest. Protesters would hold a blank, white sheet of paper and walk in a group to fight for their freedom being taken away.

The act itself speaks volumes. It allows heads to turn and really make people question why they need to protest. It makes other people feel uncomfortable as they begin to understand what the protest is for.

When we experience something unfair, actions through silence show that we are stronger and that we can grow from that experience. When people grow together in silence, it speaks volumes and shows their strength when they come together. 

It’s up to us to decide whether we want to use words or silence to spark a change. Both can make a big impact and what matters is when they are true to our terms. Protests and silence can determine the future, but in the end, it’s all up to you to truly make an impact on yourself, those around you and the world. Both words and silence are forms of action and they can cause a change in the future for the better. Without change, the same misfortunes and unfairness would occur. That change starts with us.

This story was written by Krisha Patel. She can be reached at [email protected]

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Krisha Patel
Krisha Patel, Opinions Columnist

Krisha is an Opinions Columnist at the Wire. She is a senior from Elk Grove Village, IL studying nursing and minoring in Spanish.

A fun fact about Krisha...

Photo of Keifer Russell
Keifer Russell, Staff Photographer

Keifer is a Staff Photographer at the Wire. He is a sophomore from Whitefish Bay, WI studying digital media and minoring in public relations.

In his...

Journal

JOURNAL: Custodial Camaraderie

Through the good times and the bad times, the second-shift custodial staff here at Marquette are always there for each other. Whether it be a personal...

(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
JOURNAL: Tennis International Recruitment
Photo by John Leuzzi.
JOURNAL: A Few Opening Words…
JOURNAL: Dancing Through Life
JOURNAL: Dancing Through Life
JOURNAL: Marquette Infrastructure
JOURNAL: Marquette Infrastructure

Opinions

JOURNAL: Bridging the Divide
JOURNAL: Bridging the Divide
JOURNAL: The Double-Edged Sword
JOURNAL: The Double-Edged Sword
JOURNAL: If not us, then who?
JOURNAL: If not us, then who?
SCHNEIDER: Tangible Music is Here to Stay
SCHNEIDER: Tangible Music is Here to Stay
ALEXANDER: We Need More Villains in Sports

When fans have the old-fashioned debate about who's the greatest of all time between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, they always bring up the eras th...

Navigate Left

  • Faculty & Staff Issues

    JOURNAL: Custodial Camaraderie

  • (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

    Journal

    JOURNAL: Tennis International Recruitment

  • Photo by John Leuzzi.

    Journal

    JOURNAL: A Few Opening Words…

  • JOURNAL: Dancing Through Life

    Arts & Entertainment

    JOURNAL: Dancing Through Life

  • JOURNAL: Marquette Infrastructure

    Business & Finance

    JOURNAL: Marquette Infrastructure

  • Julia Basurto-Gutierrez is studying to be a mechanical engineering.

    Journal

    JOURNAL: First to cross the stage

  • JOURNAL: Midnight Run engages Marquette students with community service

    Journal

    JOURNAL: Midnight Run engages Marquette students with community service

  • JOURNAL: Activism for the Whole Person

    Investigative

    JOURNAL: Activism for the ‘Whole Person’

  • JOURNAL: Bridging the Divide

    Clubs/Organizations

    JOURNAL: Bridging the Divide

  • Photo courtesy of Isaac Pinter.

    Arts & Entertainment

    JOURNAL: Show and Tell

Navigate Right

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *