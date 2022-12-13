Student expenses continue to rise

It’s going to be more expensive to be a Marquette student next year. Tuition is increasing by 4% for the 2023-2024 academic year to $47,690. Marquette also increased room and board by 4%. The average amount a student will pay for room and board on campus is $7,621.60 each semester.

“You have to start thinking about other areas for which to get funding other than the students,” Sarah Gendron, professor of French and member of the academic senate, said.

Gary Adams, faculty liaison to the university finance and planning review committee, said that as far as he knows, the UFPRC has not looked for any alternative options to generate revenue besides raising tuition.

UFPRC reviews budget assumptions and creates propositions in support of Marquette’s strategic plan and priorities, as well as helps establish the minor capital budget. UFPRC also gauges the financial activity of proposed strategic initiatives.

“There are some pros and cons to how we approach that, and I hope that we would have thoughtful discussions around several of those alternatives for ways to generate revenue,” Adams said.

One of the key factors that goes into raising tuition, fees and housing rates is market competitiveness. Adams said they take into consideration the prices of the 27 other schools that make up the association of Jesuit colleges and universities.

“We’re also very mindful of the fact that the economy has put some pressures on our students and their families,” Adams said.

Adams said that the UFPRC is looking at Marquette’s competing colleges to see what changes they have made toward tuition, housing and board. Although some of the direct competitors may have had zero percent tuition change from last year, Adams said they have had a two or three percent change over the last several years.

“We do take a look at fees and a look at housing as well, out of that process is where the recommendation for a 4% tuition and housing increase came as well as about a 100 dollar increase in the student activity fee,” Adams said.

The student wellness and recreation fee will be $150. Adams said this fee tends to be “very low.”

Adams said that a portion of this increased fee will contribute to the construction of the new Recreation and Wellness Center, that is expected to open in January 2025 and has the potential to attract future students to Marquette.

“I do think our focus on study success and the upcoming facility that will be the new Recreation and Wellness Center will aid the health and well being of our students,” Adams said. “I also think this a good thing to do from a budget perspective … better recreation facilities garners interest from potential new students.”

While Adams admitted that Marquette has seen more budget stability in prior years, he said that its current standings are expected.

“Looking at our place in the market, we are by no means the most expensive and we are also not the least expensive,” Adams said. “I think we are about where we should be.”

This story was written by Erin Howard and Julia Abuzzahab. They can be reached @[email protected] or [email protected]