REVIEW: Electric energy at “Gimme Gimme Disco”

When I entered the room, I was greeted by bell bottoms, afros, funky patterns, sequins and of course, a giant disco ball hanging from the ceiling. The light hit the disco ball at the perfect angle, creating sparkles of light covering the large audience on the dance floor. What felt like a dream was a reality: A 70s disco-inspired dance party.

On the night of Nov. 18, at Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee hosted “Gimme Gimme Disco,” a DJ dance party based on 70’s hits. The party started at 8 p.m., and the tunes kept playing for hours. If you are an ABBA-loving person, this was the event for you.

I went into the party with low expectations. Because it was just a DJ playing disco music, I expected the mood to be super chill and low. These expectations were certainly surpassed. The Gimme Gimme Disco party provided one of the best experiences I have ever had at a DJ event.

I’d like to attribute this positive experience mainly to the energy of the crowd. As I looked around the venue, almost every attendee came dressed up in 70s inspired outfits, some of my favorite costumes including fluffy afros and rounded sunglasses. I could tell that each person really wanted to be there in their efforts to make the event as accurate to 70’s fashion as possible.

Not only were the outfit’s key to the experience, but the welcoming and loving energy provided by the attendees created a no-judgment zone. Personally, I consider myself to be one of the most horrible and awkward dancers at a party, but I pulled out some groovy moves that I didn’t even know I had in me. Everyone in the room was moving and grooving, and at some points, I was even nervous that the floor was going to collapse under us due to the spirit of the room.

As for the music, it felt like it kept getting better and better as the night went on. From “Dancing Queen” and “Lay All Your Love on Me,” to “September” and “It’s Raining Men,” I grew more and more excited to hear the next song as the concert went on. Like my dancing, I can’t say that I am in any way vocally talented, but I belted out the songs so loud that I was left without a voice the following day.

My absolute favorite moment at the event was when I got asked to go on stage with the DJ and some fellow attendees the chance to go on stage in front of the entire crowd. It was at this point that I got to truly take in the mass of people. Strangers of all ages, sizes and nationalities were sharing an incredible moment at the Turner Hall Ballroom. I hope to attend more events like this in the future because so many people gathered to celebrate a single shared passion: the disco.

On the Gimme Gimme Disco website, there are more events scheduled across the country to share the powers of disco with more people. Tickets are fairly priced, and I would consider this to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

People came prepared with their boogie shoes on and a groovy attitude, making Gimme Gimme Disco one of the most epic events I have ever attended. If this ultimate 70s dance party ever makes a stop by you, I fully suggest going. If you’re looking for an inclusive party with a great atmosphere, just remember to follow the call of the disco ball.

This story was written by Phoebe Goebel. She can be reached at [email protected]