Golden+Eagles+lands+class+of+2023+4-star+recruit+Tre+Norman

The Marquette men’s basketball team continued to add to its future Tuesday.

Tre Norman, a 6-foot-3 guard from Worcester, Massachusetts, committed to the Golden Eagles’ 2023 recruiting class on Instagram.

He chose Marquette over schools such as Harvard, Miami, Rutgers, Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure amongst others.

Norman plays Worcester Academy, the same school that current South Carolina women’s basketball standout Aaliyah Boston attended, and Boston Amateur Basketball Club on the Nike grassroots circuit.

He made his official visit to Marquette in June, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Ben Steele.

Norman joins 6-foot-4 guard Zaide Lowery and Al Amadou as Marquette’s commitments in class of 2023.

The Golden Eagles are one player over the scholarship limit for next season after Norman’s commitment.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.