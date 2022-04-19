Students’ guide to summer streaming

With the semester coming to an end the one thing I’m looking forward to is more free time. Although some of us might think we’ll be busy 24/7 making memories with friends, we may end up doing a lot more TV streaming than planned. Here’s a guide to your summer streaming based on Marquette students’ recommendations.

Teah Rogers, a first-year in the College of Nursing, recommended watching “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on Disney Plus. She gave it a rating of 9 out of 10.

“It was funny and entertaining. If you like Marvel movies, it’s a lot of action and it’s very different from the other Marvel movies. The concepts and superpowers are unique compared to the other Marvel movies too,” Rogers said. “I also love this one because it’s the first Asian superhero in the Marvel Universe.”

This movie featured Asian culture, which is different from other Marvel movies which display more Western culture. Rogers explained that Shang-Chi is a martial arts warrior who must protect the world from a villain while investigating a suspicious organization called “Ten Rings” which is owned by his father. It’s also a journey of self-discovery.

Summer Luna, a first-year in the College of Arts & Sciences, usually watches romantic comedies, romance and dramas. Luna recommended watching “One Tree Hill” on HBO Max. The show’s nine seasons follow the journey of the main characters, who start out as kids, to their adulthood. One of Luna’s favorite things about the show is the love triangles.

“It’s kind of like a comfort show and there are so many different plots, so you never get bored of it. There’s just so much going on,” Luna said. Luna rated “One Tree Hill” a 10 out of 10.

She also mentioned it’s a good show to have on in the background while multitasking, but it is also engaging and binge-worthy.

Alex Perez, a sophomore in the College of Business Administration, usually watches comedy, action, anime or sci-fi. Right now, he is binging Hulu’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” It’s about four friends who own a bar in Philadelphia. The show follows their daily lives and the comedic situations they get themselves into.

“It’s a comedy that’s pretty raunchy but also pretty realistic in how it portrays the main characters as regular working-class people compared to other sitcoms that show regular people living in fancy apartments,” Perez said.

Perez would give it an 8 out of 10.

“It’s a bit more down to earth than other TV comedies,” Perez said. “I also appreciate how it doesn’t try to glamorize the lives of the main characters.” Perez mentioned the show’s inclusion of social commentary in some of the episodes, such as racism, which he explains makes it even more interesting.

Rogers also recommended watching “Inventing Anna” on Netflix.

“I like investigative crime shows and this one is based on a true story, which I think is really cool. I would rate it 9 out of 10,” Rogers said.

“Inventing Anna” is based on a magazine article titled “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.” The show is from a reporter’s perspective as she follows an heiress who used charm and wit to steal from many socialites in New York.

Another show Luna recommended is Netflix’s “Elite,” filled with a dramatic plot. “Elite” is a show about a private high school in Spain. Luna explains what makes this show unique is the drama isn’t typical high school drama, it contains murder, drugs and lots of plot twists.

“I love watching Spanish shows, they’re really good, they’re super intense and filled with drama and plot twists. They’re very addicting,” Luna said.

This story was written by Jolan Kruse. She can be reached at jolan.kruse@marquette.edu.