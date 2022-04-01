Danyel Middleton announces transfer from Marquette

Marquette women’s basketball sophomore guard Danyel Middleton announced Friday afternoon she will be transferring from the program. She made the announcement on her Twitter account.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the coaching staff at Marquette University for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. Also, I would like to thank Marquette and the basketball team for the love they have given me. I will forever be grateful for being apart of the program. However things have to end for something new to start. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal.” Middleton said in the post.

Thank you to all Marquette Fans🤍 pic.twitter.com/YNMwHz8XvW — DÃŃŸ🦍❤️ (@IAmDanyy25) April 1, 2022

Middleton is coming off a career-best season with the Golden Eagles, in which she averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 26 games off the bench.

The sophomore guard was a key part of Marquette’s defense this season, as she finished with 12 steals and five blocks on the season. Additionally, 47 of her 61 total rebounds on the season came off of defensive boards.

She posted her first career double-double Jan. 12 against DePaul, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds in Marquette’s 88-85 overtime win. The Chicago, Illinois, native’s 12 points also was a career-high for her.

Middleton, who missed eight games this season due to a non-COVID related injury, is the first player to transfer from Marquette this off-season.

This article was written by Kristin Parisi. She can be reached at kristin.parisi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @KristinParisiMU.