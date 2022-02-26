BASELINE: Mitchell provides spark off the bench in Marquette’s rallied win over Butler

After a six-day hiatus, the Marquette men’s basketball team returned to Fiserv Forum Saturday afternoon to host the Butler Bulldogs on National Marquette Day.

Behind a sold-out crowd inside Fiserv Forum, the Golden Eagles came from behind to defeat the Bulldogs by a score of 64-56.

Here is a breakdown of Marquette’s win:

Game MVP

The six-foot-two guard made his presence felt in his 11 minutes of action as he finished with five points, two steals and an assist.

“He was phenomenal,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said.

Smart said Mitchell “changed everything” when he came off the bench at the 12:51 mark of the second half.

“That’s who Stevie is. He’s as high character of (a) young man’s as I’ve been around at that age,” Smart said. “It’s a really good testament to the fact that when you play basketball at this level, there’s more than five good players on the team. And if you are moping around, because there’s five other guys that are playing and you’re not, then you can go in the game and do what he did today. The basketball gods don’t allow it. His attitude has been phenomenal.”

Notes

Butler started 3-for-4 from beyond the arc but would then go 1-for-19 to finish the game.

Marquette scored 22 points off of Butler’s 16 turnovers while the Bulldogs scored just four points off the Golden Eagles’ nine.

First-year guard Kam Jones earned his first start Dec. 21 against UConn. He finished with five points, an assist and a steal in roughly 19 minutes of action.

Graduate student guard Darryl Morsell and redshirt first-year forward Justin Lewis were the lone Marquette players to score in double-digits with 15 and 11 respectively.

With the win, Marquette will finish the BIG EAST regular season with a winning record for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Bulldogs sophomore guard Chuck Harris was held scoreless Saturday afternoon after scoring 15 points against the Golden Eagles Feb. 12 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Quote of the Day

“He’s a stud man,” Morsell said on Mitchell. ” I know firsthand, he gives me like hell for real in practice.”

Next Up:

Marquette (18-10, 10-7 BIG EAST) will now travel down I-94 to face rival DePaul Wednesday at Wintrust Arena. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CST on CBS Sports Network.

