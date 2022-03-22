SIANO: Rides, conversations: two things that should be shared

Well, here you are again. In the back of an ’07 Corolla, uncomfortably packed into a musty seat and on your way to wherever you may find yourself in the nightlife of Milwaukee, or maybe even on your trek home after a long night.

You’ve confirmed to the driver that “Yes! That’s me,” and “Yep, that’s where we’re headed.” Despite the pleasantries, there remains an air of awkwardness in the cabin settled in between the sirens in the distance and the low vibrations of FM radio from the speakers around you.



Well, guess what? You’re not the only one feeling awkward. There is a person who’s more exhausted and dreading another awkward ride down Wisconsin Avenue, and they’re in the driver’s seat. If you ever find yourself complaining about a silent, awkward ride, just remember that the driver about eight inches from your cramped legs has been doing this for hours.

It’s easy to settle into the awkwardness. You can go on your phone — they don’t (or if they do, you could be in for quite an interesting ride but not in a fun way). You can easily hold a conversation between you and your friends, and ignore the fact that there is a living, breathing and tired human sitting in the same dimly lit airspace as you.

I’ve done it, and I’m sure you have too.

The best rides of my life, however, happened when I engaged with the driver. I’ve learned that it doesn’t take much to turn a whirring of wheels on pavement into a joyful 10 minutes filled with laughs and stories.

The two phrases that proceeded the best ride-hail experiences of my life were “how’s your night going?” and “how long have you been driving?” — and I can promise you the ensuing conversation was more vibrant than that.

On the way to a Chicago Bulls game over fall break, my friends and I crawled into the seats of a dingy blue minivan, filling into the cabin like a game of sweaty human Tetris. We were in a new city and living a ‘we’re-not-in-Kansas-anymore’ moment, all of us hailing from various cities across the Midwest and Northeast (none of them being Chicago or Milwaukee).

Figuring we could use some advice from a local, we began to ask the driver about his time in Chicago. Our driver, however, was not from the city at all. As a matter of fact, he had been a teacher in the Middle East for about a decade before moving to Chicago. He didn’t just teach, either. He lived in a beautiful waterside condo where he would go and spearfish — wetsuit, harpoon and all — during lunch hour while teaching online school. We nodded along in amazement as he both reminisced and even pulled up a few pictures (safely… somewhat) to show us.

He returned our politeness after that and asked about us — where we were from, why we were here —although our answers were quite bland following up his own. However, we were rewarded for our kindness. When he found out we were en route to the United Center for a game that began in 15 minutes, he put pedal to the metal for his now-companions. We assured him that being late was not an issue, giving glances to each other that said, “getting there alive would be nice” after he started to aggressively weave along the crowded highway.