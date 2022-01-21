Cash in on deals for Milwaukee Museum Days

The Milwaukee Art Museum is one of many museums offering free or discounted pricing for Milwaukee Museum Days.

“Dozen of deals, infinite inspiration!” boasts Visit Milwaukee about Milwaukee Museum Days.

Milwaukee Museum Days offer free or discounted pricing to 23 different Milwaukee-area museums Jan. 20-24 and Jan. 27-30.

Marquette University’s very own Haggerty Museum of Art offers free or $1 admission when purchasing tickets in-person and mentioning the Milwaukee Museum Days.

Students at Marquette and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee helped develop a curriculum titled “Focus on the Visual Arts” to contribute to the integration of visual arts into classroom curricula. This topic is showcased in the exhibit “Art Asks – You Answer.” The Haggerty Museum will also present “Expanding Our Horizons: Exploring and Encountering the Unknown” along with “Wasteland (Letters from Karakorum).”

Travel west along Wisconsin Avenue, and you’ll find yourself at Pabst Mansion, the historical, preserved home of the Pabst family. Tickets for classic guided or self-guided tours are $10 with their promo code at checkout.

Visit the Wisconsin Black Historical Society for only $5. WBHS’s exhibit “Work’n In The Promised Land: The African American Labor Experience in Wisconsin” teaches guests about the African Americans and Black peoples’ contributions to the labor force specifically in Wisconsin.

The Jewish Museum Milwaukee is also selling tickets for $5. Discover the history of the Jewish community in southeastern Wisconsin through their current exhibit “Scrap Yard: Innovators of Recycling” which focuses on scrappers and their often stigmatized work.

There are also a few quirky museums to visit.

Selfie Hop is a museum centered around Instagram-able exhibits. Find tickets for $10 with their promo code “MKEMuseums.”

Bobble into the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum to see the world’s largest collection of bobbleheads which include Willie Mays, Flo from Progressive and Martin Luther King Jr. for $5.

If you recently picked up a new crochet or knitting hobby during these last few years of COVID-19, check out the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts for $5. Their latest exhibit titled “Hooked by Design” is their first to focus solely on rugs.

Whether it’s art, history or a combination of both, Milwaukee Museum Days are sure to offer you discounted deals for the next two weekends. Check out Visit Milwaukee to explore all of the museums getting in on the action.

This story was written by Randi Haseman. She can be reached at randi.haseman@marquette.edu.