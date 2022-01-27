Affordable activities near campus

Recently I’ve found myself becoming bored with just hanging out with friends in the dorms or the

library. There is a lot to do in Milwaukee, but what about on a budget for us college kids?

Faith Dauber, a sophomore in the college of health science, encouraged students to check out some

of the parks nearby.

“I know that there’s a bunch of parks and the lakefront,” Dauber said.

Pere Marquette Park is just under a mile away and includes a walkway close to the water as

well as a gazebo.

Dauber also mentioned getting involved in intramural sports here at Marquette. From table tennis to pickleball, there are many options of free, low stress sports here at Marquette!

“My favorite would probably be soccer since I played it in high school,” Dauber said.

Sam Robinson, a first-year in the College of Communication, recommended walking to the

Historic Third Ward.

“Money isn’t a necessity, just exploring downtown with friends is an adventure itself,” Robinson

explained.

One of Robinson’s favorite places in the Historic Third Ward is Downtown Books Bought & Sold, located on Broadway street. Books here are cheaper than other stores, since many are used. Robinson encouraged students to check out their collection.

Sophia Carroll, a junior in the College of Nursing, recommends taking advantage of student discounts and the bus pass provided by the university.

“I use mine all the time. When I don’t feel like walking down to the lake, there’s usually a bus

I can take within the next 15 minutes. I take it to Target, the Public Market and the beach,”

Carroll said.

Carroll also talked about using student discounts.

“I know the museums in Milwaukee offer them,” Carroll said before recommending

Discovery World, Milwaukee Art Museum, and the Milwaukee Public Museum. If you

purchase your tickets online, there is an option to select college student rather than adult.

Wherever you go, Carroll urges students to ask about student discounts, just remember to

bring your Marquette ID for proof!

Whether it’s old books, wacky sports, or nearby parks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

This story was written by Jolan Kruse. She can be reached at jolan.kruse@marquette.edu.