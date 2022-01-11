PREVIEW: Women’s basketball looks to rebound against DePaul

Women’s basketball head coach Megan Duffy talks to her to team in a timeout during its 59-45 win over Butler Dec. 5. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette women’s basketball looks to re-enter the win column Wednesday night when they host the DePaul Blue Demons at the Al McGuire Center.

The Golden Eagles (9-4, 2-2 BIG EAST) are coming off a 62-45 loss to the Creighton Blue Jays Friday. After a four-point deficit at halftime, Marquette experienced struggles both offensively and defensively in the second half allowing Creighton to pull out with the victory.

Junior guard Jordan King led Marquette with 14 points, five assists and one rebounds. Sophomore forward Liza Karlen and senior forward Chloe Marotta combined for 12 rebounds and 11 points on the night.

Meanwhile, the Blue Demons (12-3, 4-0 BIG EAST) are coming off a 21 point road win over Providence Friday. While heading into halftime with a 55-41 deficit, the Friars were able to cut it within seven in the third quarter. DePaul then a outscored Providence 19-12 in the final 10 minutes of action.

First-year forward Aneesah Morrow finished with her seventh straight double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds on the night. Graduate student guard Deja Church finished with 20 points, shooting 6-for-9 from the field, adding six rebounds and three assists.

Among the Blue Demons top returners from last season are 2021 All-BIG EAST First Team selections Sonya Morris and Lexi Held.

Head coach Doug Bruno is in his 34th season at the helm of his alma-mater. Bruno’s squad poses a tough challenge for head coach Megan Duffy’s squad as they have won eight of their past nine games.

Fun Facts:

Marquette has only trailed for 5:08 of the 280 minutes played at home this season.

After finishing 14-10, 11-5 BIG EAST last season, DePaul was picked second in the conferences Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Golden Eagles are 7-0 at home this season, winning each game by double-figure margins.

DePaul hold’s the nation’s top scoring offense, averaging 92.1 points per game. The Blue Demons have scored 100+ points seven times this year and is averaging 102.3 points against league opponents.

Marquette is holding its opponents to a league-best 55.1 points per game this season, while keeping five opponents to under 50 points.

Morrow has been named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week seven times this season. She is ust three shy of the all-time season record of 10 Freshman of the Week awards held by former UConn forward Maya Moore and current Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist.

A Look Back:

Wednesday night’s game will mark the 79th all-time meeting between both teams.

DePaul leads the I-94 rivalry 48-30.

Last season, the winning team came on the other team’s home court.

Marquette is 21-12 all-time against DePaul at home.

Key Players:

Morrow leads the Blue Demons and ranks fourth in the BIG EAST in scoring, averaging 18.6 points per game. The Chicago, Illinois native also leads the BIG EAST in rebounding with averaging 11.9 boards per game. Additionally, she has 30 blocks and 42 steals on the season.

Church is averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season.

Morris brings a great presence to the floor for the Blue Demons. The 2020-21 All-BIG EAST First Team selection is eighth in the league in scoring (17.1 per game) and averaging 4.5 rebounds.

King continues to be a big presence on the court for the Golden Eagles this season. The Rockton, Illinois native is 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 rebounds in the last four games.

Graduate student Karissa McLaughlin is second on the team in scoring with 12.4 points per game. She has a team-best four 20 or more point games this season, including a season-high 26 points against Seton Hall Dec. 19.

Keys to the Game:

Marquette: Win through forcing turnovers. The Golden Eagles are second in the BIG EAST in turnovers forced (17.2), steals (8.2), and 3-point field goal defense (25.0%).

DePaul: Get to the free throw line. The Blue Devils are ranked second in the BIG EAST in free throws, making 29 of their 36 attempts.

How to follow:

WATCH: BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports. Note a subscription is required to watch.

Live Updates on Twitter: @benschultz52 and @MUWireSports

This article was written by Kelly Reilly. She can be reached at kelly.reilly@marquette.edu or on Twitter @kellyreillyyy.