Pulling an all-nighter

Milwaukee’s charm doesn’t just end once the sun goes down. It can be easy to pull an all-nighter in a city where there are countless activities to entertain you and some friends after dark.

8:00 p.m. – Sunset Canoe

Paddle down the Milwaukee River in a kayak as the setting sun colors the sky. Float from Riverside Park with Milwaukee’s Urban Ecology Center.

9:00 p.m. – Dinner & Drinks

Find a riverside eatery for dinner and some drinks. Some hot spots include Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Milwaukee Ale House and Milwaukee Brat House. These restaurants all offer similar menus of flatbreads, burgers and appetizers to share.

11:00 p.m. – Drunk Painting

Back at home, grab a few more drinks and a paintbrush! Follow an online instructor to create a new piece of art for your home, or freestyle and let your creativity flow from brush to canvas.

1:00 a.m. – Geocache

Download a geocaching app to explore Milwaukee. A popular one is aptly named Geocaching. Geocaching is treasure hunting with online clues. You can sign logbooks, discover Milwaukee history and even uncover some hidden items!

2:30 a.m. – Late Night Food

Stop at a late-night fast food joint. Mad Chicken is open until 3 a.m. on weekends, serving tenders, wings and more. Pizza Shuttle offers continuous delivery and pick up until 3 a.m. as well. Be sure to check out their specials for cheap deals! You can also order some greek food from Gyro Palace until 3:30 a.m., but roll up your sleeves and grab lots of napkins to wipe away the grease.

3:00 a.m. – Stargaze

Drive out of Milwaukee to find some clearer skies. Relax in the grass and let your eyes explore the stars of the night sky. Point out constellations by memory or with the help of an app, such as Night Sky, on your phone.

5:00 a.m. – Sunrise

Observe the starry night transform into streaks of oranges and pinks along Lake Michigan.

Milwaukee’s fun doesn’t cease to exist in the dark.

This story was written by Randi Haseman. She can be reached at randi.haseman@marquette.edu.