Graduate school begins move to Zilber Hall

Graduate school operations at Marquette University will begin the move to Zilber Hall Thursday, June 24. The move will be completed by July 12.

As announced back in May, as part of the campus masterplan, the graduate school move is a “strategic relocation” that will benefit graduate students by having a “more accessible and service-oriented location.”

The graduate school leadership and operations staff will have a dedicated space on the second floor in Suite 205. Graduate school dean, Doug Woods, will work on the fourth floor of Zilber.

Recruiting and admissions will be located in Suite 031 and share space in the undergraduate admissions office, which the university hopes will “promote more collaborative graduate and undergraduate admissions work.”

This story was written by Megan Woolard. She can be reached at megan.woolard@marquette.edu