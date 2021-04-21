Taylor Valladay announces transfer from MU

Taylor Valladay (5) defending in Marquette’s 70-63 loss to Virginia Tech in the NCAA Tournament March 21 2021. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette women’s sophomore guard Taylor Valladay announced Tuesday night she will be transferring from the program. She made the announcement on her Instagram account.

“First I’d like to thank God and Marquette University for giving me a great learning experience. I also would like to thank the coaches and teammates that helped me over the last 2 years. With that being said I have decided to put my name into the transfer portal. Can’t wait to see what the future has for me! Nothing but love!” Valladay said in the post.

The Chicago, Illinois native, averaged 5.2 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 26 games this season. She finished fifth on the team in assists (46) and fourth in steals (25) this season.

This season for the Golden Eagles, Valladay served in a key bench role, as she averaged 19.2 minutes per game.

Valladay is the second player to transfer from Marquette this offseason. Camryn Taylor announced her decision to enter the transfer portal on April 12.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.