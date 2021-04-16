Fashion Friday: NAACP Image Awards 2021

The 2021 NAACP Image Awards, which took place March 27, brought many note-worthy fashion moments to viewers at home. Tying together a wide variety of styles and fits, our favorite stars displayed just how fabulous an at-home red carpet can be.

Regina King

Aside from her impressive nominations for the evening, Regina King set the bar high in a gorgeous copper-toned gown made by Oscar de la Renta. Between the asymmetrical lines and attractive ruching, this gown oozed glamour. Paired with subtle, nearly matching heels and sparkly accessories, King’s ensemble was seamless head to toe.

Tracee Ellis Ross

A little more dressed down than a typical red-carpet event, however, not an ounce less stunning, Ellis Ross brought 70s influence this year. Navy blue bell bottom pants, gold-cuffed sleeves and a matching wide brim hat all in front of a red backdrop, this look screamed effortlessly cool. An icon in all aspects of the word, Ellis Ross demonstrated how to obtain an enviously chic ensemble without a traditional gown.

Marsai Martin

Youthful and out of the ordinary, Marsai Martin wowed in a Christian Siriano feather appliqué mini dress. Known for his size-inclusivity and one of a kind designs, Siriano proved once again why he is a must-have designer in the industry. Paired with classic strappy platforms and contrasted against a bold red lip, Martin showed how simplistic yet captivating fashion can be.

Alicia Keys

Hugged tightly by a black Versace dress, Keys defined sexy at this year’s NAACP Image Awards. Decorated with golden accents, a ruched bustier and a slight sweetheart neckline, this upscale LBD is in a league of its own. Paired with minimalistic jewelry and makeup, Keys allowed the dress to speak for itself. Excuse me while I try to add this piece to my own closet.

This story was written by Mary Hanna. She can be reached at mary.hanna@marquette.edu.