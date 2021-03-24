Marquette sweeps season series against DePaul in comeback fashion

Redshirt senior defender Oliver Posarelli has been a key defensive player in Marquette’s season (Photo Courtesy of Marquette Athletics).

The No. 21-ranked Marquette men’s soccer team completed a season sweep against DePaul 2-1 in overtime Wednesday night at Valley Fields.

Redshirt sophomore defender Alex Mirsberger was the hero for the Golden Eagles this time, as he headed home the game-winning goal in the 108th minute, which was also his first goal of the season.

Junior midfielder Zyan Andrade recorded the game–winning assist just days after hitting the golden goal against the Creighton Blue Jays over the weekend. Andrade beautifully placed the ball into the box which found Mirsberger from a set piece.

With the win, Marquette improves to (7-1-1, 4-1-1 BIG EAST) on the season and stays atop of the BIG EAST Midwest Division.

Despite trailing 1-0, the Golden Eagles battled back and earned their fifth overtime victory on the season.

DePaul struck early, forward Jack Richards got behind Marquette’s backline on a set piece from midfield and squeezed one past Marquette’s junior goalkeeper Chandler Hallwood to give the Blue Demons a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.

The Golden Eagles equalized just minutes before halftime after a goal to level out the two sides at the break despite the Blue Demons having a 12-1 shot advantage.

The second half was a similar story, as DePaul had majority of the chances, including a strike by DePaul forward Jake Fuderer in the 61st minute that hit the top of the post and was eventually controlled by Hallwood.

Hallwood, who is the reigning BIG EAST goalkeeper of the week for the second time already this season, finished with three crucial saves. He denied the Blue Demons go-ahead goal on many occasions.

Despite being outshot 20-11 throughout the night, the Golden Eagles defense held their ground, like they have all season. Marquette’s defense has only allowed more than one goal in one game so far this season.

The Golden Eagles are off to their best start since 2012, as Louis Bennett’s team looks to continue their momentum into this weekend’s matchup with Butler. The two sides drew 0-0 in their first meeting in Indianapolis on March. 10.

Kickoff between the Golden Eagles and the Bulldogs is set for 4 p.m. Central Standard Time Saturday at Valley Fields.

This story was written by Sam Arco. He can be reached at sam.arco@marquette.edu or on Twitter @_sam_i_am119.