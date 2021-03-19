Fashion Fridays: Grammy Awards 2021: Men’s Fashion

The 2021 Grammys exhibited a soulful tone this year with a boatload of new performers, social distancing and masks and an authentic appreciation of music between artists. This year, I was able to stream the Grammys live, which allowed me to experience the performances — and more importantly, the fashion — in real time. For me, the 2021 Grammys fashion was a year for the men. Out of the box looks, actively breaking norms, here are my favorite men’s fashions from the 2021 Grammys.

Harry Styles

A pioneer for men’s fashion breaking boundaries and blurring the lines, Harry Styles stayed true to his unique style this year. As the opener for the 2021 Grammys, Harry stole the show with his boas and his vocals. Dressed in custom Gucci, Harry rocked the night with his three different looks which featured leather, colorful boas, checkered blazers and flared pants. My favorite was his all leather Gucci suit with an electric green boa wrapped around his neck. A true male fashion icon for our generation.

DaBaby

Draped head to toe in a white Chanel suit, DaBaby dominated the stage and effortlessly radiated superstar power. From the bejeweled gloves and shoes, to the sparkle of his silver undershirt, this look glistened luxury and glamour. DaBaby’s look is a fresh and unique take on the classic men’s suit that only DaBaby himself could pull off. In addition to his performance look, DaBaby’s red carpet Dolce & Gabbana suit was overwhelmingly busy, yet oh so right.

Black Pumas

During Black Pumas performance of Colors on the Grammys stage, singer Eric Burton wore a delectable, seemingly painted blazer with a silk black necktie underneath. Simple yet eye-catching, Burton’s ensemble made a splash during the duo’s moving performance.

Bad Bunny

Exhibiting the drab-chic style seen on every runway this season, Bad Bunny’s all black red carpet look was perfection. A mix of typical and eccentric, Bad Bunny incorporated various elements of coveted pieces this year. My favorite part of his ensemble is either his black trench coat or the patent leather high ankle boots. Honorable mention — the asymmetrical collar of his shirt.

This story was written by Mary Hanna. She can be reached at mary.hanna@marquette.edu.