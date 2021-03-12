Former Marquette president, Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, S.J., passes away at 61

Former President of Marquette University Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, S.J., the former president of Marquette, passed away yesterday after experiencing complications related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He was 61.

Pilarz served as the president of Marquette from 2011 to 2013 and announced his diagnosis of ALS in 2018. Pilarz committed himself to service and raising awareness about the disease.

Pilarz most recently served as the 27th president of the University of Scranton.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. this Saturday, March 13. It will be available to view online.

Contributions can be made to the Scott R. Pilarz, S.J. Scholarship that gives financial assistance to students at the University of Scranton.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Vanessa Rivera. She can be reached at vanessa.river@marquette.edu