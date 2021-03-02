University Academic Senate holds Special Meeting

A special Marquette University Academic Senate Meeting was called to order March 1 to discuss shared governance and the university’s future trajectory. The usual monthly meeting is hosted only once a month, but the senate met this week to discuss issues of shared governance.

Provost Kimo Ah Yun began by discussing what the future of Marquette would look like, after having chats with students and faculty through his weekly coffee chats.

Throughout the semester, budget cuts and layoffs have been of issues that were brought up at these meetings, but Ah Yun saw hope for the future.

“I know that we are absolutely stronger because we work together … we are making a difference in the lives of our students,” Ah Yun said. “We are now and will continue to be grounded by the mission of our University … It’s something that we need to continue.”

However, Ah Yun acknowledged the “shifting sands underneath (Marquette’s) feet” due to budget cuts that have lead to the layoffs of 39 staff.

“You may feel like the sky is falling … I don’t see it this way,” Ah Yun said.

Ah Yun turned to the construction of the new College of Business Administration building and the renovation of Straz Hall as the new home for the College of Nursing as positives.

Although he may not know what Marquette will look like five years from now, Ah Yun said that the constants in the university will always be “building men and women for others,” having their faith intact and co-curricular experience that enriches the whole experience.

“When we think about our students, affordability continues to be a priority,” Ah Yun “We will continue to educate every Marquette student in the typical liberal arts fashion … (Marquette has) done for many years.”

Ah Yun said he has hope that Marquette will be more diverse in the future, but in order to achieve this, Ah Yun said a more diverse and inclusive curriculum must be achieved. As well as local support throughout the city Marquette resides in.

“Our work should help transform Milwaukee,” Ah Yun said.

While the meeting did discuss issues with the Fiscal Year 2022 budget and shared governance, some of the attendees expressed their displeasure with still having their questions unanswered of where stimulus money will go and the nature of those laid off earlier in January. While Ah Yun did answer questions from senate members, many questions were still left without a concrete answer.

The next University Academic Senate Meeting will be March 22, and will be held virtually.

This story was written by Benjamin Wells. He can be reached at benjamin.wells@marquette.edu