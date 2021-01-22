Marquette eliminates 39 positions due to financial short falls

Lovell announced the cuts to staff in an email sent to the Marquette community Jan. 22. Marquette Wire stock photo

Marquette University President Michael Lovell announced the elimination of 39 positions at the university due to short-and long-term financial challenges Friday, Jan. 22.

“These difficult decisions were made with great care and discernment, and I thank each of our colleagues affected by this news for the contributions they’ve made to Marquette,” Lovell said in an email.

Lovell explained that while the university has taken steps such as reducing discretionary spending to offset lost revenues and address unanticipated costs.

Those being laid off have been offered a severance package, with pay and health care subsidies and outplacement services.

Lovell said the actions taken by the university do not involve tenured or tenure-track faculty.

He also announced the integration of the offices of Economic Engagement, Marketing and Communication and Public Affairs, as all of which will combine to create the new Office of University Relations led by General Counsel Paul Jones. This led to the elimination of three vice president positions.

“This past year has been one of the most difficult in Marquette’s history, and today’s news impacts our entire campus community,” Lovell said in the email. “… We face the future with optimism, knowing Marquette is poised for success.”

Our Marquette released a statement Jan. 21 condemning the cuts, calling for the university to re-evaluate its choices.

This story was written by Alexa Jurado. She can be reached at alexa.jurado@marquette.edu