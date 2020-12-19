MADSON: Taylor Swift releases surprising new album

Taylor Swift decided to drop a surprise album, not once, but twice this year. The release of “evermore,” Swift’s ninth studio album and the sister album to “folklore,” was released Dec. 11 at midnight, with the announcement just a day before.

In an Instagram post, Swift explained how ever since she turned 13, she was excited to turn 31 as it was her lucky number backwards. This year, she said she wanted to give her fans something since they have always been so caring and thoughtful during her previous birthdays. The album consists of 15 songs with a few collaborations with artists like HAIM and The National. Below are some of her newest songs that tell varying stories from a rejected proposal to covering up a murder.

willow

The opening to “willow” is a catchy guitar picking intro. Swift sings about a love story that seems to come unexpectedly, yet she welcomes it. With lyrics like “The more that you say, the less I know/ Wherever you stray, I follow/ I’m begging for you to take my hand/ Wreck my plans, that’s my man,” the listener gets a sense of acceptance of falling for someone. Though the song is sung with a few minor chords, the mood of is excitement for what is to come. “willow” is perfect to listen to during a brisk morning stroll on a trail or around the neighborhood.

champagne problems

The piano opening consists of simple chords, but introduces a melancholy tone to the song. Once the chorus hits with lyrics like “Your mom’s ring in your pocket/ My picture in your wallet/ Your heart was glass, I dropped it/ Champagne problems,” it is clear this story didn’t have a happy ending.

As the song continues, it is insinuated that the person telling the story rejected a proposal, and the song is the aftermath. Champagne problems shows that while our worries may seem big, they are less significant when compared with greater ones around the world. However, they still hold a big significance to the person experiencing them. The rejected proposal, in this case, is a champagne problem. This song is perfect for a relaxing night sitting by the fire drinking hot chocolate.

no body, no crime (feat. HAIM)

This folky song was a collaboration with the band HAIM. The premise of the song is the fictional story of Este, a member of HAIM, who suspects her husband is having an affair. Este then disappears and the husband moves the mistress into their home. She then plots to get revenge for what he has done. Swift sings of this revenge with lyrics like “Good thing my daddy made me get a boating license when I was fifteen/ And I’ve cleaned enough houses to know how to cover up a scene /Good thing Este’s sister’s gonna swear she was with me (She was with me, dude) / Good thing his mistress took out a big life insurance policy.” This song is a fun one to turn on while gift wrapping or to belt out in the shower.

coney island (feat. The National)

The intro starts out soft with guitar picking and some light drums with piano chords. Swift sings of a possible past lover, who was perhaps lost by not making enough time for one another. Her lyrics “But you were too polite to leave me/ And do you miss the rogue/ Who coaxed you into paradise and left you there?/ Will you forgive my soul” indicate a sense of reflection on the lost love, even if she was the one to end it. The song is painstakingly emotional but paints a vivid picture. With its soft instrumentation and vocals, the song is perfect for some background music while reading a book or even taking a nap.

evermore (Feat. Bon Iver)

This song is the titular title of the album and features Bon Iver, who was also featured on the song “Exile” from the previous album. This song has a peaceful and reflective tone that is shown through the piano and string instrumentation of the song. The song indicates that the story is about someone who has been struggling through a rough period emotionally and does not know if the pain will last forever. Swift sings “And I couldn’t be sure/ I had a feeling so peculiar/ That this pain would be for/ Evermore.”

By the ending, the person reaches a point of hope, where they do not think the pain will, in fact, be for “evermore.” This song is perfect to have on while journaling or just reflecting on the past year in general.

Though evermore was a surprise, it brings 15 songs full of emotion and stories that are fun to listen or relate to, and can be perfect for listening to during the holiday break.

This story was written by Ariana Madson. She can be reached at ariana.madson@marquette.edu.