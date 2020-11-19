Markus Howard signs two-way contract with Denver Nuggets

Former Marquette guard Markus Howard was not selected in the 2020 NBA Draft Wednesday night, but is now signing a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets as an undrafted free agent.

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander from July, Howard interviewed with 26 teams during the draft process. Norlander said the Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks were the most notable.

Howard’s draft projection was unclear heading into Wednesday night due to his size. At 5-foot-11, he would join the very short list of current NBA players shorter than six feet. The two-way contract allows him to be sent between the NBA and the G League.

The Denver Nuggets, unlike most franchises, do not have their own G League affiliate. However, the two players they assigned to the G League in 2020 were both sent to the Windy City Bulls, so that is a location where Howard could end up.

Howard is Marquette’s all-time leading scorer, and is also the all-time leading scorer in the BIG EAST Conference. During his career he averaged 13.2, 20.4, 25.0 and 27.8 points per game in his four years at MU.

In his senior season, Howard also averaged 3.3 assists per game with a shooting percentage of 42% from the field and 41% from three. He also averaged more than 10 three-point attempts per game.

Former teammates of Howard, Sacar Anim, Jayce Johnson and Brendan Bailey also entered the NBA Draft, but were not selected. Johnson has already signed to play professionally in Romania.

This story was written by Matt Yeazel. He can be reached at matthew.yeazel@marquette.edu or on Twitter @MJYeazel.