Marquette updates gathering policy in accordance with new Milwaukee Health Department order

The AMU will still be open as a polling place on Election Day Nov. 3 Wire Stock Photo

The City of Milwaukee’s Health Department put new restrictions on indoor and outdoor gathers due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

The new order now limits indoor events to 10 people while outdoor events will be limited to 25 people. Political and religious events are limited to up to 100 where all attendees will be required to sit.

In-person instruction, critical research and other functions restrictions will still adhere with Marquette’s current recovery plan, according to Marquette Today.

Order 4.2 allows higher education buildings to be used for essential government functions, including the Alumni Memorial Union on Election Day, Nov. 3.

This story was written by Benjamin Wells. He can be reached at benjamin.wells@marquette.edu.