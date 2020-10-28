New Marquette Law School poll projects Joe Biden to win Wisconsin

Marquette Law School released a new poll just 6 days before the Nov. 3 election. The final poll before the election currently predicts former Vice President Joe Biden to win Wisconsin with 48% of the vote. President Donald Trump is projected to get 43% of the vote.

The new poll results were announced in a video conference between poll director Charles Franklin and Mike Gousha. They were also announced via Marquette Law poll’s Twitter.

The new poll interviewed 806 registered voters in Wisconsin. The poll shows little change from the Oct. 4 poll which had Biden with 47% of votes and Trump with 42%.

Of the people polled, 41% said they have voted already. Among people that had already voted 64% voted for Biden, 25% for Trump, 2% for Jo Jorgenson and 9% did not say.

Among people who had not yet voted, 35% said they support Joe Biden, 56% for Trump, 3% Jo Jorgenson and 6% declined to say.

In terms of overall views towards candidates, 44% said they had favorable views toward Trump while 54% said they had an unfavorable view. Joe Biden is viewed favorably by 49% and 46% have an unfavorable view toward him.

Trump’s overall job performance was approved by 47% of people and disapproved by 52%. Trump’s handling of the economy was approved by 51% and disapproved by 48%. His handling of protests since George Floyd’s death was approved by 40% and disapproved by 54%.

Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was approved by 40% and disapproved by 52%. Of Wisconsin voters 22% are worried about becoming ill with COVID-19 and 35% say they are somewhat worried and 19% are not worried at all.

64% said they always wear a mask in public places, 20% said they do most of the time, 12% do sometimes and 3% never wear a mask in public.

Views on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court was divided by party. 87% of Republicans supported it, 38% of independents and 10% of Democrats.

The full poll results can be found on Marquette Law poll’s Twitter and will soon be posted on the Marquette Law school poll’s website.

This story was written by Megan Woolard. She can be reached at megan.woolard@marquette.edu.