‘Die-in’ demonstration outside Zilber Hall to protest in-person return

Protestors lay on the ground outside of Zilber Hall, part of the 'Die-in' demonstration.

“We are not going to stay quiet.”

Temperatures rising above 90 degrees didn’t stop the Marquette University Workers Union from organizing a “die-in” demonstration Aug. 26, the first day of classes.

Makeshift gravestones decorated the lawn in front of the building, reading “If I die I want our admin to dig the hole” and “Killed for profit.”

Nearly 30 community members — many of them graduate student workers — gathered outside of Zilber Hall to protest the university’s reopening plan for the fall semester.

Those present had several main requests. First, to give instructors the choice to teach classes online. Second, for union recognition. Third, to involve professors in the decision process regarding budget cuts and furloughs. Fourth, that the university lives up to its plan for racial justice.

Melady Elifritz, a graduate student worker in the philosophy department, called Marquette’s reopening plan an “institutional failure.” COVID-Cheq, Marquette’s symptom tracker, puts responsibility on individual students rather than the university itself, Elifritz said.

“I fear they are going to use that to later blame students when we have a big outbreak,” she said.

Bentley Kennedy-Stone, a PhD student pointed out that COVID-Cheq may not be what it seems.

“Every single morning we sign away our right to operate a class-action lawsuit against the university,” he said. “It basically transfers the liability … onto ourselves as individuals.”

Tyler Reaker, a graduate student and teaching assistant in the College of Engineering, said he instructors should have the option to choose between online and in-person classes.

“Ask grad students and as non-tenure track professors, we have very little choice (as to) whether we teach in the classroom and online,” Reaker said. “Since we are the ones being put at risk for catching coronavirus … we should have that choice.”

Graduate students are given a $375 stipend per semester to cover healthcare costs.

Juniper Colwell, another graduate student worker in the philosophy department, voiced concern for the wellbeing of the Milwaukee community, which doesn’t have a choice when it comes to interacting with students on the street and at bus stops.

“(The university) doesn’t have to bear any responsibility for anything that happens to anyone not directly related to the university, despite the fact they are bearing a lot of the harm,” Colwell said. “It shows a lot of irresponsibility … the university has completely ignored the fact that we are not the only ones affected by this.”

“I hope (administration) sees they are putting people’s’ lives at risk by doing this,” Reaker said. “There is a consequence for their actions.”

Elifritz also said Marquette’s reopening plan contradicts its Jesuit values.

“If cura personalis is about caring for the whole person, the whole person should include their health and safety and wellbeing,” she said.

“(Marquette) claims to be all about the people and putting the community first … they are putting profits before people,” Reaker said.

Jonathan Jimenez, a senior in the College of Education, said he attended the protest to show his solidarity. He called Marquette’s actions “despicable” and “heartbreaking.”

“People will die,” Elifritz said. “Whether it’s us, whether it’s our families, (whether) it’s the Milwaukee community.”

Benjamin Wells contributed to this report.

This story was written by Alexa Jurado. She can be reached at alexa.jurado@marquette.edu.