Joe Biden officially becomes the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden, moments after he is officially declared as the 2020 Democratic Presidential Nominee. Screenshot from DNC Livestream.

On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, viewers were taken to 50 states and 7 territories across America, where voters, teachers, parents, business owners and leaders in the Democratic Party shared their experiences and officially cast their votes for Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America.

These territories included the Virgin Islands, the Mariana Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico.

Biden needed 2,374 delegate votes in order to be declared as the official Democratic nominee. He secured the bid with 3,558 votes. Here’s how some of Wisconsin’s neighboring states broke down their votes.

Illinois

From Illinois, Ambassador Carol Moseley Braun discussed unequal opportunity in communities and Biden’s plan for racial justice in housing.

“This isn’t just about racial justice, it is about stronger communities and more economic security for working families,” Braun said.

Illinois cast 59 votes for Bernie Sanders and 122 votes for Joe Biden.

Indiana

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg explained the revitalization happening in South Bend, Indiana.

“We once feared that our best days were behind us, but then we reimagined our economy with new jobs and even new industries,” Buttigieg said. “The Hoosier state is ready to lead America’s recovery with our diverse communities, our talented workers and our best in the world agriculture.”

He said Biden’s plan gives them a blueprint to continue revitalizing industrial cities and rural areas across the country.

Indiana cast two votes for Sanders and 86 votes for Biden.

Iowa

Secretary Tom Vilsack asked for viewers to keep Iowa in their thoughts after the devastating wind storm that ravaged the state last week.

“We were going to talk to you tonight about biofuels, but the powerful storm that swept through Iowa last week has taken a terrible toll on our farmers, our small business and our families who are still without power,” Vilsack said.

Iowa cast 11 votes for Sanders and 38 for Biden.

Michigan

Senator Gary Peters and UAW auto worker Ray Curry mentioned Biden’s previous help in saving the Michigan auto industry. They said Biden also has a plan to create many new auto jobs by investing in clean energy.

“Joe Biden believes in American workers,” Curry said. “He’s got our back and we got his.”

Michigan cast 53 votes for Sanders and 92 for Biden.

Minnesota

Senator Amy Klobuchar discussed Biden’s ability to bring people together in America.

“(Biden) will build back better. He’ll cross the river of our divide and unite this country from our cities to our suburbs to our rural areas,” Klobuchar said.

Viewers were then taken across the Mississippi River to St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, where he announced Minnesota’s vote count, with 31 votes cast to Sanders and 60 votes cast to Biden.

Wisconsin

After going through all 57 states and territories, cameras switched back to the small, but main convention location, the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee, where Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes shared his own personal story growing up in Milwaukee and called for action against racial injustice.

“(Milwaukee) is a city that has been faced with significant challenges due to historical injustice, but what many don’t see is the joy, the resilience and opportunity that lies within this community, and so many others just like it,” Barnes said.

He said citizens can build a better future by “channeling Wisconsin’s legacy as the birthplace of the labor and the progressive movement” and by uniting around a “bold, inclusive agenda that uplifts every community.”

Barnes mentioned that some of America’s most pressing issues are health care, climate crisis and racial injustice, and he said he believes Biden is the person to take action on this.

Wisconsin cast 30 votes for Sanders and 67 for Biden.

This story was written by Skyler Chun. She can be reached at skyler.chun@marquette.edu.