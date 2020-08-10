University will not house guests for DNC

Residence Halls were to host guest for the DNC, but due to the ongoing pandemic and no more convention speeches in Milwaukee, residence halls will remain empty.

Marquette residence halls will no longer host Democratic National Convention guests after former Vice President Joe Biden and other speakers announced they would not be traveling to Milwaukee, according to a Monday university news release.

Additionally, there will not be any convention-related events on campus.

Because protests are still expected the week of the convention, Aug. 17-20, there will be a number of campus security procedures in place.

One such protest is organized by the Coalition to March on the DNC, which hopes to bring attention to its nine points of unity, including Medicare for All, Legalization for All & No More Deportations, Demand Community Control of the Police & an End to Police Terror, Climate Action Now, and Tax the Rich.

All campus buildings except the Alumni Memorial Union will be locked from Aug. 10-21. These building will require MUID access.

Employees and students will also be asked to display their Marquette IDs while on campus.

The university will also continue to use its text and email safety alert system in case of any active incident on campus that the Marquette community should be aware of.

To report suspicious activity, use the Marquette University Police Department non-emergency line, (414) 288-6800. For an emergency, call (414) 288-1911.

