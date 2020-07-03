Men’s basketball receives first 2021 commitment

Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski coaches along the sideline during a game against Central Arkansas on December 28, 2019.

The Marquette men’s basketball team received its first commitment for the 2021 class. Kameron Jones, a 6-foot-4 guard from Tennessee, announced his decision via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tennessee native attends Evangelical Christian High School in Cordova. He also plays AAU basketball with Team Thad, a program started by 13-year NBA forward Thaddeus Young. During his time with Team Thad, Jones played alongside current University of Memphis guard Damion Baugh and current Xavier guard KyKy Tandy.

Jones was introduced to the Marquette basketball program by high school head coach Willie Jenkins, who played college basketball with Marquette associate head coach, Dwayne Killings, at the University of Massachusetts.

Jones attended a basketball camp at Marquette and was officially offered a scholarship back in May.

Jones also drew interest from other Division I colleges including, Virginia Tech, the University of Florida, the University of Arkansas, the University of Alabama, and North Carolina State University.

Jones will join the young core that Marquette has started to build over the past two seasons, with Dexter Akanno, Dawson Garcia, and Justin Lewis. The Golden Eagles will lose impact seniors, Theo John, Koby McEwen, and Jamal Cain following the 2020-21 season.

Jones has shown to be an explosive scorer that can shoot the ball efficiently and find his way to the rim. In a game against District WAWG last May, he scored 42 points in a Team Thad win.

The commitment from the soon-to-be high school senior will provide Marquette as a talented combo guard for future seasons.

This story was written by Nick Galle. He can be reached at nicholas.galle@marquette.edu and on Twitter @thenickgalle.