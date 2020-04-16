WATCH: President Lovell, other leaders speak with students on virtual call

Due to COVID-19, the final Virtual Coffee Hour with University President Michael Lovell was conducted April 3 on video platform Zoom.

Jennifer Reid, the director of student affairs assessment, communication and student government, set up the virtual meeting. Attendees included Lovell, vice president for student affairs Xavier Cole and senior editor of presidential communication Brad Stratton. These leaders spoke with students Christian Allen, Eric Cero, Kaytriauna Farr, Mariah Voigt and Zoe Comerford, the latter of whom is the executive sports editor of the Marquette Wire.