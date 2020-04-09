BREAKING: Marquette to receive millions in emergency financial aid

Marquette will receive more than $3 million in emergency financial aid grants for students amid COVID-19. Marquette Wire Stock Photo

Marquette University is receiving at least $3,323,368 in emergency financial aid grants for students amid COVID-19, according to Department of Education data.

This allocation is a part of the CARES Act, an economic relief bill in response to the new coronavirus pandemic. The act will allocate $2.2 trillion in support to individuals and businesses impacted by the virus. Marquette University can receive up to $6,646,735 in total aid. Other universities receive varying amounts.

In exchange for funding, universities must use no less than 50% of funds received “to provide emergency financial aid to student borrowers who have unanticipated expenses associated with the disruption of learning on campus.”

Funding may not be used for payments to “contractors designed for pre-enrollment recruitment activities, endowments and capital outlays associated with facilities related to athletics, sectarian instruction or religious worship.”

The university must, to the greatest extent possible, continue to pay its employees and contractors during the period of any disruptions or closures related to coronavirus.

University spokesperson Chris Stolarski did not immediately respond for comment.

This story is developing.