Wisconsin primary still set for April 7, state Supreme Court rules

The Wisconsin primary will take place April 7 as originally planned despite Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order to postpone it until June, the Wisconsin state Supreme Court ruled April 6.

The order comes amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus through in-person voting as well as worries of understaffed polling locations, according to a CNN article.

Evers issued the order Monday, but the conservative-backed majority of the state’s Supreme Court ruled against it.

Additionally, the United States Supreme Court ruled late Monday that all absentee ballots must be postmarked by April 7, reversing a lower court ruling that had granted that ballots would count as long as they were received by April 13, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Evers’ Safer at Home order, which was issued March 24 and went into effect the following morning, will end April 24 unless the governor issues a superseding order before that date. The order closes nonessential businesses and public schools and prohibits public gatherings. The order also outlines some exceptions, which include the acquisition of groceries or medicine.

Fifteen other states have postponed their primaries, according to The New York Times, among which are Alaska, Connecticut and Delaware.

The Democratic National Convention Committee also announced April 2 that the convention in Milwaukee is postponed to the week of Aug. 17 from its original dates of July 13-16.

Same-day voter registration will continue to be available on Election Day. More information about how students can vote can be found here.

