Speedskater finds support, new goals at Marquette

Emery Lehman, a senior in the College of Engineering, played 3rd in the Men's 5000m race at the ISU Four Continents Championship in Milwaukee Jan. 31-Feb. 2. (Photo courtesy of Joseph Dorff.)

Marquette has various club sports, ranging from basketball and volleyball to quidditch and sailing. Although speedskating is missing from MU’s club sport offerings, that has not stopped one senior from competing.

Emery Lehman, a senior in the College of Engineering, began skating at a young age and progressed quickly, notably having competed in two Olympic Winter Games. His early success in his youth has led him to continue his journey at Marquette, where he knew he could continue to compete.

“I looked at schools in the Milwaukee area for training because I wanted to do school and training,” Lehman said.

Lehman’s second year at Marquette brought a whole new set of challenges to his training after he fell ill with mono.

“I was unable to train for quite a while, which kind of cut my season short,” Lehman said. “It was really tough to deal with, and I lost my funding from the Olympic committee so I had no outside support besides my parents, which definitely threw me off track.”

Lehman said the sickness and the time off from training changed him.

“When I was younger, I medaled a lot and made an Olympic team at a really young age,” Lehman said. “My skating and my improvement took a really big hit after I got sick because I never was really quite the same.”

Gabriel Girard, coach of U.S. Speedskating National Team, mentioned Lehman overcoming the illness and trying to continue his previous successes.

“At 17 years old, he was already at the Sotchi 2014 Olympics, which is very unusual in this sport. Then not long after that he had his overtraining/sickness,” Girard said. “We started working together in May 2019 when he was just turning 23 years old, and prior to our collaboration, his best moments as an athlete went back to his Sotchi 2014 years, where he was still a junior.”

Girard said he is trying to switch up Lehman’s approach to the races as continues his training.

“Right now, he’s a senior. He’s been working a lot on what it means to race against other seniors, to have an approach that is more planned, more monitored and built for him to maximize his performances,” Girard said.

As Lehman is set to graduate in May, his speedskating career has been off and on with the balance of training and studying, which Girard said is not an easy task. Girard admires Lehman and how he competes against professional athletes, while also continuing with his academics.

“It brings a nice balance to his life. To me, being a balanced athlete is a part of being a successful athlete,” Girard said. “In a sense, when you have a bad day at the rink, then you have something to shift your mind to. But also, if one day you get injured and your athlete career is finished, then you got something to move on to directly.”

Joseph Dorff, one of Lehman’s close friends and a Marquette alum, said Lehman has been training hard ever since they met each other in their first year of school.

Not only has Lehman competed in the Olympics, but from May 2019 to Jan. 2020 he traveled around the world for speedskating and became a National Champion in the 5k and 10k while qualifying for World Championships in the 1500m and Team Pursuit.

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 Lehman returned to Milwaukee and competed in the ISU Four Continents Championship, placing third in the Men’s 5,000m race. Then he headed to the ISU World Cup #5 in Calgary, California Feb. 7 and finished with a personal best in the 1,500m. The next weekend he finished off the season at World Championships in Salt Lake City and placed 16th in the world for the 1,500m and fifth for Team Pursuit.

“He’s always been very goal-driven and busting his butt working out,” Dorff said. “Seeing where he was, the effort he’s put in and growing as a person, it’s been pretty remarkable to see.”

Through a business class during his senior year, Dorff was paired with Coinigy, a Milwaukee-based company that deals with cryptocurrency and online business development. Dorff is now a marketing and business development manager at the company, which is providing Lehman with his first individual sponsorship.

“Emery and I were kind of just talking, and I said, ‘Let’s try and get you some kind of sponsorship deal,’” Dorff said. “It was a couple of weeks before his first races so I said, ‘Well, let’s talk to my bosses and see what we can do.’”

During the non-Olympic years, it is hard for an athlete to get sponsorships, Lehman said.

“It was actually really huge to get that support that far out from the Olympics,” Lehman said. “Hopefully I can help them out as much as they helped me out.”

Lehman said his skating career is still developing, and he doesn’t plan to stop until he thinks he can’t get any better.

“Until that happens, however, I don’t know what my limit is,” Lehman said. “Obviously, it’s to get better and better every year, but I’m just focused on improving on my time from the last two competitions.”

Dorff recognizes that the kind of progress his friend has had is pretty unique.

“This past year, (Lehman) has been killing it,” Dorff said. “Outperforming, training his butt off, moving to Canada. I’ve seen firsthand how hard this kid’s been working, and it’s awesome to see his hard work pay off now.”

With the current situation of COVID-19, the International Olympic Committee has postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but Lehman said he doesn’t believe it will impact him too much since it is his offseason.

“I’ve been trying to stick to what I normally do. Especially in the wintertime, I do a lot of biking on the trainer. I’m cooped up in my apartment, but I’m still riding the bike,” Lehman said. “I am moving out to Salt Lake City at the end of the semester in May, so hopefully everything is on the way back to being normal by then.”

