BIG EAST cancels spring sport championships

NEW YORK CITY — The BIG EAST Conference announced a cancellation of all 2020 spring sports competitions Thursday because of COVID-19.

This decision is effective immediately and it follows the NCAA’s announcement to cancel all future winter and spring championships.

This means that the 2019-20 Marquette Athletics seasons have concluded for all sports. The in-season teams that will be most affected are: basketball, lacrosse, tennis, golf and track and field.

There will be a press conference at Madison Square Garden Thursday night with BIG EAST official staff, but no coaches or players.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Zoe Comerford. She can be reached at isabel.comerford@marquette.edu or on Twitter @zoe_comerford.