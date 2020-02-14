Fashion Friday: The Oscars

Arguably the best award show season carpet, The Oscars, aired on ABC this past Sunday, Feb. 9. Per usual, this year’s fashion did not disappoint. And though I could go on forever about all their notable looks, I will limit myself to the few whose fabulousness keeps me up at night. From classic Hollywood glamour to unique statement pieces, here are some of my favorite looks from the Oscars 2020.

Mindy Kaling in a deep canary yellow Dolce & Gabbana, one-shouldered, floor length gown. A simple, truly stunning silhouette that fits her curves perfectly. I love the color choice, as it is slightly out of the box compared to the color palettes worn by celebrities this year on the carpet. She accessorized perfectly, I mean, those diamonds… how could you not adore them?

Scarlett Johansson in a strap-less, champagne and silver Oscar de la Renta gown. A wonderful contrast between the softness of the silk and the texturized silver bodice, Johansson perfectly executed the crossover between classically chic glamour and edgy futuristic fashion. As an ensemble, the piece stood out on its own, keeping the accessories to a minimum in the form of 2 million dollar diamond drop earrings. Just another Sunday, right?

Billie Eilish in a white Chanel oversized matching pant-suit with Chanel embroideries. I am obsessed, and I am not usually a big Billie Eilish fashion fan, but something about this look just works. First of all, how can you ever go wrong with Chanel? The clean color scheme is perfect for the carpet and balances out the vibrant green in her hair. I like that it is oversized, but still maintaining an overall put-togetherness.

Timothée Chalamet in a navy blue, silky sheen Prada suit. Timothée is one of my favorite men in Hollywood at the moment solely based off of his fashion risks and uncanny ability to nail his fashion looks every time. This Prada suit is tailored perfectly — it’s youthful, it’s fresh, it’s easy. All the things we wish our outfits to be, he accomplished in one night.

Honorable Mentions: Brie Larson, Natalie Portman

In my opinion, The Vanity Fair After Party beat the actual Oscars red carpet fashion. Impossible, no? Well, thanks to stars like Shay Mitchell, Jasmine Tookes, Kerry Washington, Shanina Shaik, Adriana Lima, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, there’s no doubt about it. Here are a few of my cannot-get-enough-of Vanity Fair After Party looks.

Vanessa Hudgens in a plunging purple Vera Wang gown. A great color for the winter, this purple exudes confidence and ease on Hudgens. The simple silk silhouette fits perfectly on her figure and the added train gives the look some extra pizzaz. The dress is complemented well by her darker toned hair and simple mauve makeup.

Kylie Jenner in a Ralph & Russo blue sequenced gown. The construction of this dress is amazing: a simple curved design with an added touch of flare to highlight the dresses natural shape. The black and blue tones here complement each other well, contributing to the overall seamlessness of the floor length gown. This look is a winner for me because it is clean, striking and takes a strapless gown to the next level with its added three-dimensional feature.

Bonus! Billie Eilish at the Vanity Fair After Party, in head to toe Gucci. Eilish maintained a similar oversized silhouette to her Oscars red carpet look, but in all black. The use of the sunglasses bleeds “too-cool-to-care,” but what really gets me is the sheer black Gucci undergarment with interlocking G’s. Set under an all-black Gucci ensemble, this tights-esque undergarment is sleek, chic, understatedly sexy and effortlessly cool. Will be dreaming of this look for the next two weeks.