Individual struck by a vehicle outside Straz Tower

An individual was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 10th St. and Wisconsin Ave.

An individual was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 10th St. and Wisconsin Ave.

An individual was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 10th St. and Wisconsin Ave.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 1 + 5? Send Email Cancel

A person was hit by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of 10th St. and Wisconsin Ave. Several blocks were closed off, and more than 10 police vehicles of both Marquette University Police and Milwaukee Police Departments were on the scene.

The incident has not been confirmed as a hit-and-run. It has also not been confirmed as to whether or not the victim was Marquette affiliated. The victim was transported to a local hospital, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said.

Stolarski said MUPD and MPD are still investigating the incident.

MUPD and MPD officers on the scene declined to comment.

“A lot of details are unraveling at this point,” Stolarski said.

This story is developing.