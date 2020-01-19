Clayton, Johnson set program records at John Tierney Invitational

Junior Samuel Johnson won three individual titles: the long jump, triple jump and 60-meter dash. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette’s track and field teams were back in action Saturday in a dual meet against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers in the John Tierney Invitational. The men’s team came away victorious, winning 77-73. Meanwhile, the women’s team lost by a narrow margin of 76-74.

The event included 14 events for both squads. The men notched eight victories, while the women tallied six.

“This was a fun meet today and I’m really proud of how both teams competed,” Marquette head coach Bert Rogers said in a statement. “Both team score races were really close and came down to the last couple of events.”

Redshirt senior Julie Clayton put on a brilliant performance in the pole vault event. She broke her previous personal record of 3.90 meters, which ranked No. 2 all-time in program history. She hit the program record in her final attempt at 3.93 meters.

For the men’s team, junior Samuel Johnson won three events including the long jump, triple jump and 60-meter dash. Johnson’s time of 6.80 in the 60-meter dash broke the program’s record, Josh Word’s time of 6.84.

Additionally, first-year student Julian Wright ran a 6.82 in the same event, putting him at No. 2 all-time at Marquette.

“Having two school records in just the second meet of the season is pretty awesome,” Rogers said. “We’ll look to build off this effort and continue to improve next weekend.”

The Golden Eagle’s next meet will be Jan. 25 at the Notre Dame Invitational at the Loftus Sports Center in Notre Dame, Indiana.

This story was written by Tyler Peters. He can be reached at tyler.peters@marquette.edu and on Twitter @_tylerpeters_.