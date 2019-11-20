Five-star prospect Dawson Garcia commits to Marquette

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Five-star basketball prospect Dawson Garcia has committed to Marquette, he announced Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ.

The 6-foot-11, 210-pound power forward from Prior Lake, Minnesota, is ranked 45th on the ESPN top 100 list of recruits in the class of 2020. He is the highest-ranked recruit in ESPN’s rankings to choose the Golden Eagles since Henry Ellenson in 2015.

“They’ve been recruiting me for a long time,” Garcia told CBS Sports HQ’s Evan Daniels. “I can just really see myself fitting in there.”

He also signed his letter of intent Wednesday.

“We are so excited the Garcia family has chosen to join Marquette University,” Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski said in a statement. “Dawson is one of the top players in the United States. He’s a position-less player with great versatility and competitiveness and can be one of the top players throughout his time at Marquette.”

Garcia joins already-signed recruits Justin Lewis and Osa Ighodaro in MU’s 2020 recruiting class and is yet another player with length and size, with Lewis and Ighodaro being 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-9 respectively.

Garcia also considered Minnesota, Indiana and Memphis before making his decision at Prior Lake High School.