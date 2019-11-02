Accident between LIMO, non-MU vehicle occurs on 10th and Wisconsin
There was a car accident on the corner of 10th Street and Wisconsin Avenue between a non-MU vehicle and a Campus Safety LIMO.
University spokesperson Lynn Griffin said MUPD is investigating, and there were no reported injuries.
This story is developing.
