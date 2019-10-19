Hannah Vanden Berg (2) attempts a kill against Creighton in MU's five-set loss at the Al McGuire Center.

Volleyball completes second sweep in 24-hour period with win at Georgetown

No. 12 Marquette had no trouble beating the Georgetown Hoyas in straight sets (25-15, 25-10, 25-17) Saturday evening.

Although the Hoyas jumped out to a 6-3 lead, after the Golden Eagles made a few adjustments and limited their attack errors, Marquette went on an 11-2 run to claim complete control of the first set. The final point ended on a Georgetown service error.

While MU held the Hoyas to .167 clip, the Golden Eagles combined to hit at a .611 clip.

Marquette quickly took a 16-6 lead in the second set before winning the set 25-10.

Most of the final set was much of the same Marquette domination, never relinquishing the lead and claiming a 25-17 victory to secure the sweep.

The Golden Eagles never hit below a .435 clip despite eight service errors. MU’s seven total blocks helped hold the Hoyas’ offense to almost no success at a .060 clip.

Senior Allie Barber tied with Georgetown’s Iva Vujosevic for a match-high 11 kills. Barber did not have any errors and hit for a stellar .524 clip.

Junior Hope Werch finished with eight kills, two service aces and four digs. Freshman Hannah Vanden Berg added eight kills on 11 attempts, hitting at a career-best .636 clip. Sophomore Claire Mosher finished with a match-high 23 assists and also had seven digs. Junior Martha Konovodoff contributed a team-high 11 digs.

No. 12 Marquette (17-3, 7-1 BIG EAST) will continue its road swing Friday at St. John’s. First serve is set for 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.