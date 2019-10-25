Ultimate guide to concert at Turner Hall

Matt Maeson invited the Technicolors' lead singer Brennan Smiley back up to the stage later in the night to collaborate on a The Killers cover.

Matt Maeson invited the Technicolors' lead singer Brennan Smiley back up to the stage later in the night to collaborate on a The Killers cover.

Matt Maeson invited the Technicolors' lead singer Brennan Smiley back up to the stage later in the night to collaborate on a The Killers cover.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Each Milwaukee concert venue is unique in its own way. The Turner Hall Ballroom hosted my favorite artist Matt Maeson Oct. 17.

Arriving promptly at 7:20 p.m. for an 8 p.m. show allotted enough time to use the bathroom, check out the merch table and buy a signed polaroid of Matt Maeson from Sean Silverman, a member from the opener band, the Technicolors.

While the Technicolors, an alternative band from Phoenix, Arizona, did not disappoint, I think that Betcha, a rock band and the opener for Maeson on his last tour, was better, or at least more engaging on stage.

During the entirety of Technicolors’ set, I found it difficult to actually understand what the lead singer, Brennan Smiley, was singing, but overall the band did sound pretty good.

Once Maeson graced the stage, I was able to hear his voice over the sound of the rest of the set, and after listening to some of the Technicolors’ songs it sounds like muffled vocals is part of their sound.

Maeson’s set was incredible and had the entire crowd singing along. He announced the release of the stripped version of his album “Bank on the Funeral,” on social media shortly before the performance. The album was set to come out at midnight Oct. 17, adding to the excitement of the night.

Maeson invited Smiley back to the stage to perform a cover of The Killers’ “When You Were Young,” which was an unexpected surprise for me and evidently the rest of the crowd, as the energy levels were lifted and if they weren’t before, the crowd was singing and dancing along.

Overall, the concert was fantastic and I left with ringing ears and little voice left. Seeing Maeson previously at The Back Room @ Colectivo was a more intimate experience; however, Turner Hall gave me the opportunity to be completely immersed in the music, providing a larger sound at the larger venue.

Turner Hall, according to its website, “is the perfect backdrop to an eclectic mix of shows that welcomes all ideas, ages and cultures.”

Turner Hall also has modest ticket prices compared to other venues and was a great location. This was my first concert experience at Turner Hall, and I compiled some tips for a great concert experience at the venue: