Osasere Ighodaro chooses Marquette over Texas, Vanderbilt, Stanford

Class of 2020 power forward Osasere Ighodaro has committed to Marquette, he announced on his Twitter and Instagram accounts Thursday night.

Ighodaro joins Justin Lewis as MU’s second second commit of the class of 2020, which will be tasked with replacing BIG EAST Player of the Year Markus Howard, redshirt senior guard/forward Sacar Anim and redshirt senior center Ed Morrow.

Ighodaro, who hails from Phoenix, Arizona, chose the Golden Eagles over Vanderbilt, Stanford and Texas. He also had offers from Arizona, Rutgers and USC, among other high-major programs, before narrowing his list of potential schools in July. He visited Marquette Aug. 2 in the first of three official visits. The only finalist he did not visit was Vanderbilt.

247Sports, a prominent recruiting site, ranks Ighodaro as 73rd in the country and 11th among power forwards. Rivals, another prominent recruiting site, ranks him 95th in the 2020 class and 17th among power forwards.

Ighodaro is the second player from the Phoenix area to commit to the Golden Eagles in the Steve Wojciechowski era. Howard is from Chandler, Arizona.

The addition of Ighodaro still leaves Marquette with four open scholarships for the 2020-’21 season.