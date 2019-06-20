Peet Poillon, Jake Richard named men’s lacrosse assistants

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Peet Poillon and Jake Richard will reportedly serve as Marquette men’s lacrosse’s assistant coaches for the 2020 season, per Inside Lacrosse’s Ty Xanders. Marquette Athletics confirmed the hirings Thursday night.

Poillon spent the past six seasons at Hobart as the offensive coordinator and is expected to take the same role with the Golden Eagles. The Statesmen totaled historic numbers with Poillon at the helm, tallying the most goals since the program entered Division I play in 1995.

Poillon earned All-American nods at both Ohio State University and University of Maryland, Baltimore County. He went on to play five seasons in Major League Lacrosse, including a year as the MLL Most Improved Player.

Richard has served as a Marquette assistant for the past two seasons, primarily working with the defensive midfielders. He coached his brother, Noah, to an All-American season as a long-stick midfielder in 2019.

As a Marquette player, Richard was a USILA All-American as a short-stick defensive midfielder. He now plays professionally for Atlas LC of the Premier Lacrosse League alongside his brother.

The news comes just under a week after Andrew Stimmel was selected to replace Joe Amplo as the MU head coach.