Marquette adopts new test-optional policy

The university recently instituted a test-optional policy allowing students to decide whether to include their ACT or SAT scores as part of their university applications, according to a university news release.

The policy will begin with the freshman class entering Marquette in the fall 2020 semester, the release said.

Dean of undergraduate admissions Brian Troyer said this policy has been considered since May 2018 by the the Office of Undergraduate Admissions. University President Michael Lovell said in the release the policy allows Marquette to become more accessible to a diverse group of students.

Troyer said the Jesuit values of cura personalis extend to the application process.

“We believe, and our research supports this, that a four-hour SAT or ACT test has not successfully predicted student success at Marquette nearly as much as performance over four years of rigorous high school curricula,” Troyer said in an email.

Troyer said in an email that submitted ACT and SAT scores will be “evaluated as a component in the holistic admission review process.”

All applicants will also have the ability to apply for any Marquette scholarships, regardless of whether they sent in their scores, according to the news release.

“We believe students are who they are because of their life experiences, work ethic and their engagement in and out of the classroom,” Troyer said.