MUSG president and executive vice president results postponed

Current Marquette University Student Government President Meredith Gillespie announces the results for president and executive vice president are postponed until 5 p.m. tonight.

Marquette University Student Government results for president and executive vice president are being held until 5 p.m. tonight. The results were originally supposed to be announced today at noon.

The results are “being withheld at the present time pending appeals proceedings that will occur later this afternoon,” Meredith Gillespie, senior in the College of Arts & Sciences and current MUSG President, said at the press conference in the Alumni Memorial Union. “There (are) a few elections violations that happen every year. One election violation was appealed, so that goes to the committee for decision making and that depends on what they decide.”

The rules of election were violated by one ticket and the other ticket decided to appeal, Gillespie explained.

On one ticket is Sara Manjee, a junior in the College of Business Administration, who is currently the outreach vice president for MUSG. Running alongside her for executive vice president is Dan Brophy, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, who is the legislative vice president for MUSG.

On the other ticket is presidential candidate Peter Feider, a student in a five-year program who is president pro tempore for the MUSG senate. Faezh Dalieh, a student in a five-year program is the president of the Muslim Student Association and is running as executive vice president.

In total, there were 2,510 votes in the election, which represents 32 percent of eligible voters. This is up six points from spring 2018, which saw a 26 percent turnout, Gillespie said in the press conference.

Gillespie announced the other results from the other spring 2019 elections during the press conference.

There were three MUSG Senate races in which candidates ran unopposed. Andrew Braatz, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, Ethan Bowers, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, and Leon Mason, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, will serve as College of Arts & Sciences senators. Henry Yang, will serve as College of Business Administration senator. Alexander Burbach, a senior in the College of Health Sciences, will serve as College of Health Sciences senator.

Current Residence Hall Association President Sophie Cieslicki, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, announced the results of the RHA elections.

For RHA executive vice president, there were 2,212 votes. Hannah Mauch, a junior in the College of Education, received 76 percent of the votes. RHA president also had 2,212 votes. Miracle Joy Faller, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, received 76 percent of the votes and will serve as RHA president.

Gillespie announced the final few election results, including senior speaker which had 1,191 votes.

“The names of three seniors will be forwarded to the Senior Speaker Selection Committee as finalists,” Gillespie said. “Their proposed speeches will be reviewed by the committee, which then makes a recommendation to Dr. Lovell, who selects the student speaker for Commencement.”

The three finalists for senior speaker include Jacob Zelinski, a senior in the College of Communication, Margaret Cannon, a senior in the College of Communication and Jennifer Fisher, a senior in the College of Communication.

Election results for MUSG president and vice president are expected upon the conclusion of appeals proceedings. There will be copies of the certified election results available in the MUSG office and website once they are finalized.

The results of the presidential election of MUSG will be released outside the MUSG office in the AMU.