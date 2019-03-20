Indoor Triathlon has Marquette Triathlon team excited to compete

The indoor triathlon will be open to all people of all skill levels. Photo courtesy of Marquette Triathlon Club

The indoor triathlon will be open to all people of all skill levels. Photo courtesy of Marquette Triathlon Club

The indoor triathlon will be open to all people of all skill levels. Photo courtesy of Marquette Triathlon Club

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Marquette is hosting its third Indoor Triathlon March 23, an event that will hopefully allow those flirting with the idea of participating in a true outdoor triathlon to get a taste of what the experience could be like.

Along with anyone interested in participating, Marquette’s triathlon team has a few members participating in the event, coming from different racing backgrounds and experience.

Alyssa Weisensel, a graduate student in the College of Nursing as well as the co-vice president of the team reflected on what led her to getting involved in triathlons.

“I did my first triathlon in 2012… I tried to bring that knowledge piece to the team,” Weisensel said.

Coming from a family who didn’t exercise much, Weisensel explained how she felt like the odd one out. However, in joining her undergraduate institution’s triathlon team, she didn’t truly dive in until about 2016.

Other members of the team joined when they first arrived on campus.

“I started freshmen year … I saw the club team at Orientation Fest and showed up to the first meeting where it was interesting, friendly and inviting,” Louise Hasebroock, a junior in the College of Education and the president of the club said.

After volunteering at Iron Man Wisconsin, Hasebroock started racing and still does today. The team especially plays an important role during her college time, and there’s a kid back home who she races for, wearing a t-shirt and raising money in his honor.

Marquette’s indoor triathlon consists of a 500-yard swim in the Marquette Rec Center, in which a short amount of time is allotted to change after the swim. Next is the 10-mile bike race which is held in Cramer Hall and the stationary bikes are already set up. After the biking, the triathalon concludes with a three-mile run. The course is the Marquette Mile, which is a one-mile loop around campus that is run three times.

In order to be able to physically complete the course, there is plenty of training and preparation that many participants will engage in.

“We do a team (workout) event, which is CrossFit … we go once a month and it’s a good turnout and we work with a guy who has done a few triathlons,” Hasebroock said.

Practices are held during the week but tend to be a lower turnout due to other commitments regarding school, but the CrossFit typically has a big turnout according to Hasenbroock

Along with events such as CrossFit, the triathlon team competed in a relay competition in Devil’s Lake.

“It’s a relay option … if one person isn’t comfortable with one section, you can step in … it’s great because you’re able to have a larger turnout,” Hasebroock said.

This indoor triathlon will hopefully have a large turnout, as well. For the team, it’s about more than just the sheer racing, but the camaraderie that comes along with it, as explained by Weisensel.

“I’m really excited for the memories … it’s about getting on the bike … just cheering people on and learning something new … I’m excited for the day,” Weisensel said.

Barbara Sammut, a sophomore in the College of Engineering and one of the co-vice presidents, explained how it’s truly about being there for your fellow triathlete and pushing each other.

“Everyone is just like, ‘you can do this,'” Sammut said. “It’s about pushing yourself to be the best you can be.”

Sammut, who grew up swimming and running, explained how she loves the team and how it’s about pushing her to continue to take care of her body and mental health.

The triathlon is open to anyone interested and registration is open online.