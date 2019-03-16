Ejections to Anim, John derail No. 23 Marquette in BIG EAST Tournament semifinals

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For most of Marquette’s conference-semifinal matchup against Marquette-Seton Hall game, it looked like Marquette had a good chance of heading to its first BIG EAST Championship in the Steve Wojciechowski era.

Then a post-foul skirmish in the second half wildly changed the game, ejecting sophomore center Theo John and redshirt junior guard Sacar Anim and sparking a series of bizarre MU miscues. Marquette could not hold onto the lead with a short bench, losing 81-79 to the Seton Hall Pirates.

“It was the most unusual basketball game I’ve ever been a part of,” Wojciechowski said. “I feel bad for my kids. They’re in there, and they’re sobbing. I wish our kids would’ve had a chance to decide the game. And (Seton Hall’s) kids too.”

The altercation occurred following a layup by Seton Hall star guard Myles Powell at the 13:15 mark in the second half. Marquette sophomore center Theo John, Marquette redshirt junior Sacar Anim, Seton Hall guard Myles Powell and Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili all received technical fouls.

Powell, Seton Hall’s leading scorer, initially appeared to be ejected, but then the Seton Hall staff ran to bring him back to the court when it became clear Powell was still eligible to play.

“It probably wasn’t communicated clearly to them that his personal foul in the first half is a live ball flagrant foul, which carries a different penalty than the technical foul,” lead official James Breeding said. “Those two together don’t result in an ejection.”

Breeding said he told both benches Powell couldn’t play, but the public address announcer made a mistake when announcing it.

Breeding said the technical fouls to Anim and Powell were a result of a “verbal altercation” with each other. The Theo John ejection was a result of making contact with Powell “in a vulnerable position.”

None of the fouls will have any carryover to future games because the officials decided they were not “fightable acts.”

The officials called nine technical fouls between Marquette and Seton Hall.

“I would just say that the fouls that were called are fouls we’ve called all year throughout the season,” Breeding said.

The lack of depth was hardly the only issue Marquette experienced against the Pirates.

Marquette initially weathered the Pirates’ attack, but MU’s lack of depth resulted in no field goals in the last 2:40 of the game. The Golden Eagles had only three defensive rebounds in the last eight minutes of the game.

“It was really tough for us not having our two best defenders in the game,” Wojciechowski said.

The Golden Eagles attempted 14 free throws in the final two minutes but could not take advantage. Markus Howard, normally a 90.7-percent shooter from the line, missed four free throws while battling a wrist injury.

“We put ourselves in a position to win,” Wojciechowski said. “We didn’t make some plays.”

Howard shot 1 for 15 and missed the end of the first half with a left wrist injury.

“He was good enough to play,” Wojciechowski said. “Boy, does he take punishment (from defenders), … but we’re just going to have to get him through with all the bumps and bruises that he has, especially over the last few weeks.”

The dramatic ending overshadowed an efficient day from Sam and Joey Hauser. The Hauser duo combined to score 34 of Marquette’s 79 points. They were also the only Marquette players to hit a 3-pointer in the first half.

The loss marks the fifth time in the last six games that Marquette has blown a second-half lead.

Contrary to standard BIG EAST Tournament protocol, neither locker room was open to media.

Marquette will find out its seeding for the NCAA Tournament Sunday night.

“We have more basketball to play,” Wojciechowski said. “We’re going to the NCAA Tournament. We have a chance to do some things. … Usually in the NCAA Tournament, they get back to the initial points of emphasis.”