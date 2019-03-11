The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

PHOTO GALLERY: Marquette women’s basketball 75, Georgetown 62

Wire Sports Staff|March 11, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Gallery|9 Photos
Photo by Elena Fiegen
Senior guard Amani Wilborn goes for a layup in the BIG EAST Semifinals.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Three takeaways: Seniors, 3-pointers propel Marquette past Georgetown
Three takeaways: Seniors, 3-pointers propel Marquette past Georgetown
Hiedeman, Blockton lead Marquette women’s basketball to third consecutive BIG EAST Championship appearance
Hiedeman, Blockton lead Marquette women’s basketball to third consecutive BIG EAST Championship appearance
Hiedeman plays with confidence, improved shot selection
Hiedeman plays with confidence, improved shot selection
PHOTO GALLERY: Marquette women’s basketball 88, St. John’s 57
PHOTO GALLERY: Marquette women’s basketball 88, St. John’s 57
Women’s basketball eases past St. John’s in BIG EAST Quarterfinals
Women’s basketball eases past St. John’s in BIG EAST Quarterfinals

Other stories filed under Women's Basketball

Three takeaways: Seniors, 3-pointers propel Marquette past Georgetown
Three takeaways: Seniors, 3-pointers propel Marquette past Georgetown
Hiedeman, Blockton lead Marquette women’s basketball to third consecutive BIG EAST Championship appearance
Hiedeman, Blockton lead Marquette women’s basketball to third consecutive BIG EAST Championship appearance
Hiedeman plays with confidence, improved shot selection
Hiedeman plays with confidence, improved shot selection
PHOTO GALLERY: Marquette women’s basketball 88, St. John’s 57
PHOTO GALLERY: Marquette women’s basketball 88, St. John’s 57
Women’s basketball eases past St. John’s in BIG EAST Quarterfinals
Women’s basketball eases past St. John’s in BIG EAST Quarterfinals
Navigate Left
Navigate Right