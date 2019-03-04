The student news site of Marquette University

Cobeen water supply cut off due to ruptured municipal pipe

Natallie St. Onge, Executive News Editor|March 4, 2019

Cobeen water supply cut off due to ruptured municipal pipe

A temporary water line was connected at noon to Cobeen Hall after a municipal water line ruptured this morning. The temporary line is providing the building with usable water again, Chris Stolarski, university spokesperson, said.

The line typically feeds water to Cobeen Hall.

Building mechanics are making sure flush valves and other are resetting as they should, Stolarski said.

The Office of Residence Life informed hall directors and RAs who communicated with students directly through an email. Toilets, showers, sinks and water fountains will not function. The dining hall was closed but opened back up around 2 p.m. today, Stolarski said.

“Once the repair contractor got the appropriate clearance from the city utilities to begin digging, they commenced a repair operation that is currently underway,” Stolarski said in an email.

“It’s important to understand that this is a municipal water line—this should not be confused with the ruptured pipe incidents in other residence halls a few weeks ago,” Stolarski said.

This story is developing. 

About the Writer
Natallie St. Onge, Executive News Editor

Natallie is the Executive News Editor for the Marquette Wire.  She is a sophomore from Sheboygan, Wisconsin majoring in journalism.

