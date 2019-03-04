Cobeen water supply cut off due to ruptured municipal pipe

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A temporary water line was connected at noon to Cobeen Hall after a municipal water line ruptured this morning. The temporary line is providing the building with usable water again, Chris Stolarski, university spokesperson, said.

The line typically feeds water to Cobeen Hall.

Building mechanics are making sure flush valves and other are resetting as they should, Stolarski said.

The Office of Residence Life informed hall directors and RAs who communicated with students directly through an email. Toilets, showers, sinks and water fountains will not function. The dining hall was closed but opened back up around 2 p.m. today, Stolarski said.

“Once the repair contractor got the appropriate clearance from the city utilities to begin digging, they commenced a repair operation that is currently underway,” Stolarski said in an email.

“It’s important to understand that this is a municipal water line—this should not be confused with the ruptured pipe incidents in other residence halls a few weeks ago,” Stolarski said.

This story is developing.